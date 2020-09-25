I travel aboard the scientific ship Akademik Tryoshnikov, which departed on August 3 from the German port of Bremerhaven heading northeast, towards one of the most remote areas on the planet and the most difficult to access: the heart of the Arctic. I am part of a group of about 40 scientists and 36 crew members who are going to give the last relay to the MOSAIC mission, the largest scientific expedition in history to the Arctic.

We have been going up the rugged Norwegian coast for days, through the temperamental North Sea, and we are having good seas. A bit of calm is appreciated after a few months in which the coronavirus has forced us to change travel plans and has subjected us to a strict quarantine for two weeks before boarding (it was not a question of exposing ourselves to an outbreak in the middle of the Arctic). But when I joined the mission, no one said it was going to be easy.

He Akademik Tryoshnikov It has taken us little by little to the heart of the Arctic ice, where we plan to arrive on August 10. There, trapped on the ice pack and drifting, the modern scientific icebreaker awaits us Polarstern, the protagonist of the MOSAIC mission, an international consortium led by the Alfred Wegener Institut, from Germany, and which brings together a total of 600 researchers from 19 countries, with a total budget of 140 million euros.

The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is the only Spanish institution that participates in MOSAIC. It has two research projects from the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC): one that will study the mass and thickness of ice via satellite and the other, the one that I lead, that will investigate the relationship between marine biological matter and the formation of ice. clouds. These projects will also provide information to the Thematic Platform Interdisciplinary Polar CSIC: Polar Zones Observatory, which has launched the agency to study the Arctic and Antarctica.

He Polarstern it advances embedded in the ice pack since last fall and will continue until next October. You will thus complete an epic year-long journey collecting all kinds of measurements on the unique Arctic climate system. The set of information collected will allow better forecasting of global climate change, since extreme warming in the Arctic greatly affects the climate in lower latitudes, such as where Spain is located. I believe that, by ambition and by mobilized resources, MOSAIC is the scientific expedition of the century.

He Polarstern It is the base of operations for the entire mission. Around it a network of observation posts is deployed, placed on the ice in an area of ​​about 40 kilometers. Both the icebreaker and this network advance with the natural drift of the ice pack through the polar cap and towards the Atlantic. It is supported by other icebreakers and helicopters. Dozens of scientists have rotated in the Polarstern and I am part of the fifth and last relay.

These summer months are a key time to study ice and cloud formation, since the melting has already begun and produces pools on the surface of the sea ice that alter its energy situation. When the ice finally breaks up, the resulting ducts and channels release water vapor and aerosols, leading to the formation of clouds in the atmosphere.

And that’s where I come in. My research aboard the Polarstern it consists of taking atmospheric measurements and studying the impact of marine life on cloud formation. Clouds are key to regulating the planet’s temperature. Without clouds we would have a much warmer Earth. But we still don’t really understand how they form and come apart, and that is limiting us a lot in the projections of climate and climate change. My goal is to determine what synergy is established between matter of biological origin and clouds, what type of plankton most favors the formation of clouds.

As I review the work I will do on the Polarstern, I compensate for the lack of internet with the reading of the book A specie di paradiso, by Franco Giliberto and Giuliano Piova, which tells the story of Antonio Pigafetta (my countryman from Vicenza, near Venice), the writer who accompanied the Portuguese explorer Magellan in what would be the first circumnavigation of the globe, in the service of Charles V of Spain. Our trip to the North Pole is also being historic, because of the number of researchers involved and because of the information we are getting about the crucial Arctic climate. I will travel aboard the Polarstern for a month and a half, a considerable physical and scientific challenge that I will be talking about in this blog every week (if time permits!).

Manuel Dall’Osto He is a CSIC researcher at the Barcelona Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC). The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is the only Spanish institution that participates in MOSAIC. It has two research projects from the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC): one that will study the mass and thickness of ice via satellite and another, led by Manuel Dall’Osto, which will investigate the relationship between marine biological matter and cloud formation.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter