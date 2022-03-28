Mexico.- Senator Lilly Tellez made its affiliation to the PAN, after the party leader, Marko Corteswill reveal the legislator as a possible candidate of the organization for the presidential elections of 2024.

Through social networks, the national leader of the National Action Party, Marko Cortés, celebrated the decision of the senator for Sonora, Lilly Téllez to join the partyendorsing their support to continue working for Mexico.

“Welcome @LillyTellez! I am very pleased with your decision to join @AccionNacional. I recognize your work, your commitment to our ideals and I know that together we will continue to defend Mexico,” Cortés wrote on Twitter along with a photograph with the senator.

Read more: Loret de Mola responds to AMLO for displaying it with a false tweet

The publication of Marko Cortes it was taken up by Lilly Téllez, who thanked the PAN leader for his words, confirming his affiliation with the party.

In addition, tellez She reiterated that she is ready to continue working and achieve change in Mexico through politics.

“I close ranks with the PAN and join the team with all of the law. With the example and words of Don Manuel Gómez Morín, I declare myself ready to move souls and achieve a better and more dignified life for all. Thank you my dear @MarkoCortes, for the Mexicans it is well worth the fight! ”, He mentioned.

Tellez and Morena

Lilly Tellez has become one of the main faces of the opposition to the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradordespite being an ally of the Fourth Transformation at the beginning of the administration.

Téllez even reached the Senate with the support of Morena, a party created by AMLO, and that Sonorans supported at the polls for their representation in the Upper House.

However, during his administration, tellez He decided to leave Morena to join the PAN caucus in the Senate, assured that the party was not what was proclaimed during the campaign events.

Lilly Téllez left Morena after President Andrés Manuel shook hands with Mrs. Concepción Loera, mother of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín Guzmán, disqualifying the action of the Mexican president.

Read more: AMLO asks legislators to advance voting on electricity reform

Now he intends to seek a presidential candidacy with the PAN.