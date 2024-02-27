Heading Out has one exit date official on PC via Steam, announced by Serious Sim and Saber Interactive with a new, fascinating trailer of gameplay: the game will be available starting May 7th.

Characterized by an interesting narrative structure and a mix of roguelike and simulation elements, Heading Out is inspired by classics like Vanishing Point and Thelma & Louise to give us a decidedly different experience than usual.

The game will be present at PAX East from March 21st to 24th with a playable demo at the Indie Games Poland pavilion.