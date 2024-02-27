Heading Out has one exit date official on PC via Steam, announced by Serious Sim and Saber Interactive with a new, fascinating trailer of gameplay: the game will be available starting May 7th.
Characterized by an interesting narrative structure and a mix of roguelike and simulation elements, Heading Out is inspired by classics like Vanishing Point and Thelma & Louise to give us a decidedly different experience than usual.
The game will be present at PAX East from March 21st to 24th with a playable demo at the Indie Games Poland pavilion.
An exciting journey
Heading Out will take us to explore American scenarios between races, strategy and narrative, determining the course of history based on decisions that we will take and differentiating each game from the other.
Along the way we will have the opportunity to interact with numerous different characters, obtain the necessary resources to reach our destination and strategically plan the route on the map to get the best out of each expedition.
