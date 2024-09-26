Home World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

Gen Z struggles with excessive demands and high expectations at work. But is that really their fault? A young woman defends herself against accusations from employers.

Kassel – Generation Z, also known as Gen Z, is often described as being work-shy. The young people themselves provide insights into their attitude to work on platforms such as TikTok. One young user, for example, expresses her dissatisfaction with an eight-hour working day, while another finds seven and a half hours unreasonable. Are young people failing to meet the expectations of the professional world?

“Fragile personality”: Gen Z lacks resilience and the ability to accept criticism

HR consultant Roxanne Calder has also noticed Gen Z’s lack of resilience. She observes that many young people give up their jobs out of fear of failure. They feel unable to cope with their professional tasks and are afraid of not doing their job well or not having enough experience for their position.

Generation unable to handle criticism? According to a human resources manager, young employees have a “fragile personality” and cannot handle criticism. If they get opposition, they quit, she says. (Symbolic photo) © Jose Carlos Ichiro/Imago

These “fragile personalities” cannot handle criticism, which means that letters of resignation land on employers’ desks more quickly. “When you start working, you have to be willing to learn and accept that making mistakes is part of learning and that this does not mean that you are a failure.” A study shows that many young people have already mentally said goodbye long before they actually resign.

Young women in particular lack the self-confidence needed to master the first, often difficult years of their professional lives. Another expert explains why boomers and Gen Z clash so often in the office.

Gen Z worker defends herself against accusations – and turns the tables

However, Gen Z not only brings uncertainty, but also unrealistic expectations to the workplace. When they take on additional responsibilities and tasks, they automatically expect higher pay. Calder points out: “It often costs employers more to train people for these things. If they do that, it’s because they see potential in them.”

23-year-old Australian Anna Fountain has also experienced unfair expectations, albeit from her employers. She worked as a social media manager for three years and earned a decent salary. Nevertheless, she quit her job. “I became increasingly unhappy with the role and was constantly afraid of being replaced,” she says.

Fountain felt overwhelmed and felt like she was failing because her well-paid position required her to have certain qualifications. “In my experience, as a social media manager, you are also expected to be a graphic designer, copywriter, videographer and photographer. All skills that require extensive training and education.” She emphasizes that she does not have these skills and communicated this in the interview.

Gen Z receives ridicule for work ethic: “Must be brutal for the young generation”

The 23-year-old describes herself to the news site as a hard-working person. However, she received too little feedback from her superiors. “My hard work was never recognized,” she says, but also emphasizes that not everything about her job was bad.

“This must be brutal for the younger generation in the workplace,” one user sneers under the article. “Not being praised for every little thing that is part of the job you are paid for must be incredibly difficult.” A British entrepreneur accuses Gen Z of being unprofessional in general, while young trainees feel exploited by many employers.

Findings of the youth study: Concerns of Gen Z

The 2024 Youth Study confirms the impression that Gen Z tends to go through life anxious and worried. However, this concern relates less to their professional lives than to society, prosperity and the future. A good half of the 2,000 respondents between the ages of 19 and 29 see themselves slipping into poverty in old age – partly because they have no trust in the German pension system. The result: a large proportion are struggling with psychological stress.

Figures from 2023 show a record high number of sick days among Gen Z. The study leaders criticize: “Unfortunately, it also shows that the education system is currently unable to prepare young people to deal with increasing stress due to accelerated digital life.” However, a youth study also reveals a clear shift to the right among Gen Z.