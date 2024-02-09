President of the recruiting company HeadHunter Mikhail Zhukov died at the age of 56

The president of Russia's largest recruiting company HeadHunter (HH), Mikhail Zhukov, died at the age of 56. About it reports Kommersant with reference to a statement from the HH press service.

The company reported that the date and place of farewell to Zhukov will be known later. The press service also emphasized that for the entire recruiting company, the passing of its leader turned out to be an “irreparable untimely loss.” “We offer our condolences to all the family and friends,” HH said in a statement.

Zhukov has served as President of HeadHunter since March 2023. Before that, for 14 years (from 2008 to 2022) he was the CEO of a recruiting company. He has repeatedly topped the list of top executives in various industry rankings. He also wrote a book, HeadHunter: Success Is Inevitable, about the company's history, which was published last December.

HeadHunter is the largest player in the Russian recruiting market. Based on the results of the first nine months of 2023, its net profit increased almost 6 times compared to the same period in 2022 and reached a level of 9.3 billion rubles. Total revenue during this time amounted to 21 billion rubles, an increase of more than 1.5 times.