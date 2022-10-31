Home page World

Headballs are particularly dangerous for children and young people. They increase the risk of developing dementia later, warns Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim on her show “Maithink X”.

In her last show “Maithink X”, the chemist and science journalist Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim talks about headers in soccer and warns of the dangers. “Football is a big problem for our health system,” says the 35-year-old on her ZDF knowledge show. Because even headers that “go well” cause so-called “microconcussions” that increase the risk of dementia in the long term.

Headers are problematic: increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia

your show “Mathink X” from October 30, 2022, Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim announced on Instagram with the words: “Football fans, don’t watch #maithinkx today!!!”. Anyone who watches the approximately 30-minute program quickly understands why. In the current show, the scientist and presenter not only shows why headers are problematic – but also criticizes them German Football Association (DFB), which has also been criticized for the “One Love” captain’s armband had to plug in.

Nguyen-Kim elaborates on the FIELD research, which looked at the risk of football on lifelong health and dementia. What is interesting here is that defenders had the highest increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases (such as dementia) – almost 5 times as high. “And you can say that heading the ball is one of the main tasks of a defender,” said Nguyen-Kim on “Maithink X”. Incidentally, according to Inga Koerte, neuroscientist at LMU Munich, the risk is higher the younger people start with headers.

But why is dementia linked to headers? The Science presenter explains it like this: When the brain is concussed (like a headball), the “tau proteins” are shaken up. They no longer fold properly or clump together. This leads to a “congestion in the brain”, i.e. to diseases such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). This disease was found in 110 of 111 deceased NFL professionals in a Boston study and appears to be a comorbidity with dementia.

Headers are particularly problematic in children’s and youth football, says Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim on her show “Maithink X”. © Westend61/IMAGO

DFB does not want to ban headers despite the health risk

Our healthcare system is currently being overwhelmed by a wave of dementia, says Nguyen-Kim. Due to the Structural problems in the health system even had to increase health insurance contributions will. The question arises all the more as to whether something should be done about headers in soccer, asks the scientist at “Maithink X”. The Football Association (FA) in England has even banned headers for U12 players and recommends reducing headers in professional football. The DFB writes on its sitebut he relies on “responsible handling […] instead of categorical prohibitions”.

For Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim it is incomprehensible that the DFB is so reluctant to rule changes and instead only wants to make the goals and playing fields smaller from 2024. She tweeted on October 30, 2022 (see below): “Other associations have long since reacted, the #DFB relies on distraction & your ignorance”. Regular headers are a “serious health risk, particularly problematic in children’s and youth football”.

