His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the periodic meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held today, at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which a number of legislation, policies and initiatives aimed at supporting the government work system and continuing its development were discussed, including It meets the requirements of the future stage.

The meeting’s agenda included discussing the development of the legislation of the judicial system and policies for the development of the social security system in the country, and proposals for new classes of shares to be put forward by public shareholding companies in the country.. The Council also discussed the mechanisms for collecting federal government revenues and means of developing them, and the results of applying the professional license for workers in the field education.

The Council discussed the mechanisms and procedures for implementing the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage of 1969, the Protocol of the Civil Liability Convention of 1992, and the Agreement on Compensation Fund for Oil Pollution Damage of 1992.

In governmental affairs, the Ministerial Council for Development reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the subject of “the policy of the Ministry of Economy in the matter of supporting the tourism sector.”

The council also discussed proposals for re-forming a number of federal committees, including the Higher Committee for People of Determination Services in the country, the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, and the UAE National Committee at the World Energy Council.

On the other hand, the Council discussed and reviewed a number of government reports, including a report on the project to adopt the national identity number as a unified identification number for employees and retirees, a report on the achievements of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a report on the meetings of the fourth session of the review of the country’s trade policy within the framework of the World Trade Organization, held In March 2022.

The council also reviewed and discussed reports on the achievements of a number of federal councils for the year 2021, including the work report of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, the work report of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the work report of the Emirates Council on Climate Change and the Environment, the work report of the Emirates Food Security Council, and a report on the work of the Emirates Council for Food Security. Work of the Higher Committee for Medical Responsibility.



