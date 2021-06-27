H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired today at Qasr Al Watan the regular meeting of the General Budget Committee, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Governor of the UAE Central Bank Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama Al Tamimi, and representatives from the Ministry of Finance.

The committee discussed the draft general budget of the Union related to the budget cycle for the years of the 2022-2026 plan, in addition to the procedures implemented by the Ministry of Finance in order to prepare the draft general budget of the Union for the fiscal year 2022 based on Federal Decree-Law No. 26 regarding public finance.

The meeting reviewed the expected cash flows of the federal government during the years of the five-year plan 2022-2026 based on the federal authorities’ estimates of their revenues and expenditures related to the plan’s programs.

The committee directed the Ministry of Finance to complete the procedures for preparing the draft general budget of the Union for the next five years in accordance with the approved strategic objectives, and in order to achieve the vision of the UAE about preparing for the next fifty years.

The meeting touched on the financial position of the federal government in light of the implementation of the general budget of the Federation in 2021 through public expenditures and revenues that took place during the first half of the current fiscal year, which showed a tangible improvement, as a result of the recovery of economic activities from the “Covid-19” pandemic and the recovery of various sectors vitality in the country.



