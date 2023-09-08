His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), affirmed that the UAE deals with its hosting of the conference with responsibility and full awareness of the importance of the issues raised. It is keen to follow a comprehensive approach that includes everyone throughout the various stages of planning and organizing the conference to ensure a smooth, safe and integrated experience for participating delegations, stakeholders and visitors.

This came during His Highness chairing the twelfth meeting of the committee, which was held this week, and witnessed a discussion of the latest developments related to the work of the committee, the upcoming steps and arrangements, and what has been accomplished in preparation for hosting.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “During its presidency of the COP28 conference, the UAE will focus on supporting efforts to reconcile opinions and reach a global consensus to coordinate an urgent and comprehensive response to the repercussions of climate change in this crucial decade for climate action, especially since the conference will be a strategic platform that brings together heads of state.” business leaders, civil society, academics, youth and all segments of society, to discuss progress in global climate action, and the actions needed to move from the stage of pledges to practical achievements by 2030 in line with the requirements of the Paris Agreement.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Vice-Chairman of the Committee and President-designate of the Conference of the Parties COP28, reviewed developments related to all tracks of work of the Conference, explaining the transition of the presidency of the Conference to the political stage in implementation, which requires intense diplomatic participation with many concerned parties. .

His Excellency said: “In line with the vision and directives of the leadership in the UAE, COP28 focuses on the need to include everyone and ensure the solidarity of all parties and stakeholders and their concerted efforts to reach the highest global climate aspirations,” explaining that “since announcing the work plan for the presidency of the conference and sending a message to all parties in Last July, we continued to make tangible progress in our preparations for hosting and our final arrangements, but we still have a lot of work to do, and this calls for accelerating and intensifying efforts now to reach the desired success, especially with less than 90 days remaining until the UAE hosts the largest multinational conference. the parties in their history, and their endeavor to make COP28 a model for successful international cooperation in facing prominent global challenges.

He added: “The results of the global tally will be at the heart of COP28’s work, as they represent the first official assessment of the progress the world has made since the Paris Agreement, and the technical report, which will be issued on September 8, will clearly show that the world is far from the right track to achieve the goals of the agreement. The formal release of the report will be the basis To move to the political stage of work, which is of great importance.

The political phase of COP28 involves the COP Presidency working with the 198 Parties to the UNFCCC to implement the negotiated agreements, and is the cornerstone of the COP process.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber outlined the necessary steps to gather the required momentum and motivate the efforts of the partners, specifying the primary task of the current COP28 presidency to work with all parties to build political consensus around an ambitious road map, and to secure commitment from those concerned with the work required to address the challenges identified by the results of the global inventory to assess progress in implementing Paris goals.

His Excellency stated that last July he assigned two climate ministers from South Africa and Denmark to work with other parties to build a political consensus on the required response to the results of the global outcome, and that he will soon assign 6 other ministers to work on building consensus and agreeing on texts during the negotiation process. in the areas of mitigation and adaptation, financing, technology and capacity building.

In addition to the items to be negotiated during COP28, the conference presidency seeks to achieve an ambitious set of goals through the four pillars of its work agenda, which are: the full inclusion of all, the acceleration of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, the preservation of people and nature and the improvement of lives and ways Living, developing climate finance mechanisms.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also reviewed the latest developments related to each goal separately, and said: “Through the implementation of our action plan, we must reach, in COP28, a road map leading to a significant reduction in emissions in a practical, tangible and measurable manner by 2030.” And restructuring the global financial system with a realignment of its priorities to address the harsh negative effects faced by countries most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.

His Excellency pointed out that the countries of the Global South expect great support in the areas of “adaptation” and “loss and damage”, stressing the need to give them priority, and praised the efforts of the members of the conference presidency team in enhancing the participation of stakeholders in the ongoing preparations for COP28, and said: “Thanks to the efforts of His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak and the members of the Committee, we are all confident that we are on the right track to succeed in placing food, health, water and nature issues at the heart of the work of the Conference of the Parties.

His Excellency explained that the COP28 Presidency team is currently working intensively to engage parties and non-governmental actors and motivate them to respond to the conference presidency’s call to take tangible and positive steps in the sectors of heavy industries, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrogen, food, health, nature, finance, and others. COP28 is also cooperating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mobilize diplomatic support. Necessary to ensure the active participation of the parties and secure the required international commitments.

His Excellency stressed that the upcoming events, including the African Climate Summit, the annual meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, and the preliminary meetings of the Conference of the Parties in November, will be crucial moments to build the necessary momentum. A new path for global climate action, and allows us to set new boundaries for what can be achieved during the Conferences of the Parties, and this means moving to a new phase of global climate action, so that COP28 represents a milestone and a turning point in the history of the Conferences of the Parties.

His Excellency pointed out that the success of accelerating and promoting climate action requires ensuring a successful hosting of this global conference, and that: “Achieving these ambitious goals requires ensuring that everyone is included and the conference is well managed and organized in order to provide a solid ground for achieving the ambitious results. In this context, the Presidency praises The conference is made possible by the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Executive Committee for Hosting Arrangements, who works at full capacity and supervises the completion of the necessary preparations for this global event. Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed and members of the Executive Committee for Hosting Arrangements explained the latest developments in the conference arrangements, including the visitor experience.

The members of the Executive Committee reviewed ways for the UAE to progress on its path to welcoming the world, noting that the country is preparing to invite all those who contribute to achieving collective progress in climate action, and that it will shed light on its experience in planning for the future, achieving a quantum leap in the economy and building a model for sustainable development, and emphasizing on The committee is committed to COP28’s focus on inclusion, and they explain their plans for the structural and logistical design of COP28 that empower all participants in both the Blue Zone, the Green Zone, and beyond.

The Supreme Committee also heard from Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, COP28 Youth Climate Pioneer, Razan Al Mubarak, COP28 Climate Pioneer, and Adnan Amin, CEO of the COP28 Office, on the latest developments regarding the relevant work streams.

The Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparations for the COP28 conference includes in its membership ministers and government officials who represent the solidarity and integration of the efforts of the government and various sectors at all levels, to ensure optimal preparation for hosting the conference.

The Supreme National Committee includes in its membership His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narration; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Apparatus in Dubai; His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai; Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Presidential Court; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Tourism and Economy in Dubai; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Jamal Al-Hosani, representative of the Supreme National Security Council.