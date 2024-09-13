His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the UAE’s Participation in the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, confirmed COP29which will be hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan next November, the importance of following up on the implementation of the provisions of the historic “UAE Agreement” to preserve the possibility of achieving the goal of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This came during His Highness’s chairing of the fourth committee meeting, which was held via video conferencing, with the aim of assessing the progress made over the past six months, and discussing the state’s participation and developments in implementing its action plan..

His Highness praised the intensive negotiating and diplomatic efforts made by the working groups since the conclusion of the conference last December. His Highness said that COP 28 It was a historic conference, through which we were able to present a successful model of multilateral political action, through the “UAE Agreement” and the Conference Presidency Action Plan, which reached a comprehensive and integrated negotiating text, including tangible practical solutions to reduce the repercussions of climate change. We look forward to multilateral action in Azerbaijan, to build on what has been achieved, and move forward to implement the agreed outcomes and transform them into a tangible reality.“

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan to enhance the global climate action process, expressing his wishes for Azerbaijan to succeed in hosting the Conference of the Parties. COP29.

His Highness stressed that the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan have growing and developing relations in all sectors, including climate, expressing his aspiration to build on the historic “UAE Agreement” and the successes achieved in COP28in order to enrich the work agenda COP29and promote global climate action..

The committee reviewed future plans and initiatives aimed at supporting the success of the conference. COP 29which will be held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, next November..

The discussion included the participation of the presidency. COP28 In related events, developments in the implementation of its action plan, and ways to benefit from joint meetings with the team COP29.

During the meeting, the working groups highlighted the main points included in the Presidency’s message. COP29which included raising ambitions, climate finance, enabling climate action, international cooperation, loss and damage, and the action agenda..

The team discussed the UAE’s initiatives in the water file, and stressed the importance of highlighting this file during the country’s participation in Azerbaijan..

On the other hand, the Committee discussed the effectiveness of the role that the UAE’s national negotiating team will play at the 29th Conference of the Parties, where this time the country’s national positions will be discussed and their previous role in chairing the conference will be enhanced..

The efforts of the state and its various entities were reviewed towards submitting transparent reports on the state’s commitments and responsibilities, as a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in line with the Cabinet’s decision regarding the state’s joining an international alliance called the “Nationally Determined Contributions Partnership”, which is an alliance that aims to promote sustainable development goals and develop the necessary tools to adapt to climate change..

The committee for preparing and organizing the UAE’s participation in the Conference of the Parties includes: COP 29 Its membership includes ministers and officials from various state agencies and sectors..

During the meeting, the rest of the members reviewed their efforts in preparing for the state’s participation in COP 29 In Azerbaijan, to ensure the concerted efforts of the government across the strategic, diplomatic, economic and technical sectors, to ensure the effective and influential participation of the UAE in the conference, enhance efforts to implement the provisions of the historic “UAE Agreement”, fulfil international climate commitments and pledges, and ensure the consolidation of the legacy COP28.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the members of the Supreme Committee and called on them to continue providing the necessary support and guidance to raise the ceiling of ambition and enhance climate action..