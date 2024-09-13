His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the UAE’s Participation in the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan next November, stressed the importance of following up on the implementation of the provisions of the historic “UAE Agreement” to preserve the possibility of achieving the goal of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This came during His Highness’s chairing of the fourth committee meeting, which was held via video conferencing, with the aim of assessing the progress made over the past six months, and discussing the state’s participation and developments in implementing its work plan.

His Highness praised the intensive negotiation and diplomatic efforts made by the working groups since the conclusion of the conference last December. His Highness said that COP 28 was a historic conference, in which we were able, through the “UAE Agreement” and the conference presidency action plan, to present a successful model for multilateral political action, which reached a comprehensive and integrated negotiating text that includes tangible practical solutions to reduce the repercussions of climate change. We look forward to multilateral action in Azerbaijan, to build on what has been achieved, and move forward to implement the agreed outcomes and transform them into a tangible reality.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan to enhance the global climate action process, expressing his wishes for Azerbaijan to succeed in hosting the COP29 conference.

His Highness stressed that the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan have growing and developing relations in all sectors, including climate, expressing his aspiration to build on the historic “UAE Agreement” and the successes achieved at COP28, in order to enrich the COP29 agenda and enhance the path of global climate action.

The committee reviewed future plans and initiatives aimed at supporting the success of the COP 29 conference, which will be held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, next November.

The discussion covered the COP28 Presidency’s participation in relevant events, developments in implementing its action plan, and ways to benefit from joint meetings with the COP29 team.

During the meeting, the working groups highlighted the key points contained in the COP29 Presidency’s message, which included raising ambitions, climate finance, enabling climate action, international cooperation, loss and damage, and the action agenda.

The team discussed the UAE’s initiatives in the water file, and stressed the importance of highlighting this file during the country’s participation in Azerbaijan.

On the other hand, the Committee discussed the effectiveness of the role that the UAE’s national negotiating team will play at the 29th Conference of the Parties, where this time the country’s national positions will be discussed and their previous role in chairing the conference will be enhanced.

The efforts of the state and its various entities were reviewed towards submitting transparent reports on the state’s commitments and responsibilities, as a member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in line with the Cabinet’s decision regarding the state’s joining an international alliance called the “Nationally Determined Contributions Partnership”, which is an alliance that aims to promote sustainable development goals and develop the necessary tools to adapt to climate change.

The UAE’s Preparatory Committee for Participation in COP 29 includes ministers and officials from various government agencies and sectors.

During the meeting, the remaining members reviewed their efforts in preparing for the country’s participation in COP 29 in Azerbaijan, to ensure the concerted efforts of government across the strategic, diplomatic, economic, and technical sectors, ensuring the UAE’s effective and influential participation in the conference, enhancing efforts to implement the provisions of the historic “UAE Agreement,” fulfilling international climate commitments and pledges, and ensuring the consolidation of the COP28 legacy.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the members of the Higher Committee and called on them to continue providing the necessary support and guidance to raise the ceiling of ambition and enhance climate action.