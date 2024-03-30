With videoYellow for Vincent Janssen, yellow for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and red for Owen Wijndal. The Dutch at FC Antwerp, where Gyrano Kerk came on in the final phase of the match against Anderlecht, had a negative leading role at the start of the Belgian play-offs. Moreover, Mark van Bommel's team lost in Brussels (1-0).
