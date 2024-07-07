Home page World

The bulls have long and pointed horns. © Alvaro Barrientos/AP/dpa

A 600 kilogram muscle pack charging at you with sharp horns – you have to run for your life. Not everyone succeeds in doing this during the bull run in Pamplona.

Pamplona – A total of six people were injured in the first bull run of the controversial Sanfermín festival in Pamplona, ​​northern Spain. As has been the custom for more than 400 years, they ran with bulls through the narrow streets of the old town. No one was critically injured, only one patient suffered a head trauma and five had bruises, a medical spokesman told the state TV station RTVE. There will be another run in each of the next seven days. For the bulls, it is the last day of their lives; they will later die in the bullring.

Six people were injured during the first run. © Alvaro Barrientos/AP/dpa

Bulls are fast

The bulls may look a bit clumsy, but they can run faster than humans. The challenge, especially for younger men, is to run as close as possible to the fighting bulls, which weigh around 600 kilograms, without being caught by them.

The runners try to run ahead of the bulls for a while on the 875-meter-long route to the bullring. At some point, each runner is overtaken by the animals and tries to pat them on the back. The chase goes over slippery and sometimes wet cobblestones.

Save yourself if you can! is what they say when the bulls come. Falls are common. © Alvaro Barrientos/AP/dpa

Always look back while running

Most falls occur because the runners are constantly looking behind them in anticipation of the bulls. If one runner stumbles, several others often fall with him. Things get particularly dangerous when the bulls are approaching. The last fatality occurred in 2009.

One of the fans of the game is Pamplona-born soccer star Nico Williams (21), who knocked Germany out of the European Championship with the Spanish national team on Friday. “I usually celebrate every year. This time it won’t be possible. But if we get to the final, it’s completely OK,” he told the sports newspaper “AS”.

There is no happy ending for the bulls: they die after the chase in the bullring. © Alvaro Barrientos/AP/dpa

Animal rights activists protest

Criticism and protests are increasing from year to year. On Friday, the organizations PETA and AnimaNaturalis demonstrated in Pamplona against the nine-day festival and described the hunt as “medieval cruelty.” Animal rights activists have long been calling for an end to the running of the bulls and all bloody bullfights in general.

There had already been demonstrations in the days before, with participants carrying signs with slogans such as “Torture is neither art nor culture” and “Animal cruelty is a national disgrace.” “We know that there is a majority in society that rejects this animal cruelty not only in Pamplona, ​​but throughout Spain, and has no interest in maintaining it – especially not with our taxes,” said AnimaNaturalis chairwoman Aida Gascón.

El Chupinazo is the starting signal for the annual Sanfermín festival in Pamplona. © Alvaro Barrientos/AP/dpa

Criticism versus enthusiasm

The bloody fiesta in the Navarra region is still a booming event for dedicated fans. Last year, according to official figures, a total of 1.5 million participants were counted – a record. This year, hotels reported an average occupancy rate of 90 percent days before the festival, and vacation rentals were no longer available at normal prices. Visitors come from Spain and all over the world. It is a million-dollar business for the city. dpa