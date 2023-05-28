Of Cesare Peccarisi

Initiatives of the Italian Society for the Study of Headaches in collaboration with the Italian Society of Neurology. Various structures scattered throughout Italy which for the occasion provide free advice to patients

From 27 May to 2 June all those in Italy who suffer from headaches will be able to find sui SISC social channels. the Italian Society for the Study of Headaches, indications on the National Headache Day promoted in collaboration with the SIN, the Italian Society of Neurology which in turn makes its social networks available: https://www.facebook.com/sinneurologia

https://instagram.com/sinneurologia And https://twitter.com/sinneurologia.

On social media, you can find information on many local initiatives having to be able to physically attend the consultancy and information initiatives of the various structures scattered throughout Italy which for the occasion provide free consultancy to patients until 2 June, just go to the website: www.sisc.it A noteworthy example is the Astrea center in Faenza which deals with Rimini, Misano Adriatico and Imola which, for the occasion, makes itself available free of charge not only to headache patients despite the adversities of the flood

The over 7 million migraine sufferers in particular will also be able to find indications on the most recent government resolutions in favor of the chronic form recognized as social disease by law 18/2020. A bit like the PNRR, all Italian healthcare facilities now have funding of 10 million euros available from the Ministry of Health to be used by 2024 and will now have to submit projects to their respective Regions to obtain funding to encourage healthcare professionals and patients.

The prospects for success are good because this economic measure is associated with the possibility of finally being able to use one therapy which solves the age-old question of the pharmacological treatment of these patients through the new anti-CGRP monoclonal drugs which almost act as a vaccine as one, two or three administrations are enough depending on the brand to see the pain disappear for months in patients who had various attacks every day. However, the WHO does not indicate migraine as the cause of greater disability in the age group between 20 and 50 years, that is, in that phase of life in which one is most productive – observes the President of the SIN Prof. Alfredo Berardelli of the Sapienza University of Rome – and in Italy 12% of the adult population suffers from it.