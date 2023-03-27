The board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet in Lausanne on Tuesday about the biggest ‘headache file’ in the run-up to the Paris Olympics. Will athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to compete under a neutral flag next year, while the war in Ukraine is still ongoing? That is the question that causes a lot of division in the sports world.

