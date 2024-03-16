OfSilvia Turin

A 52-year-old American went to the doctor complaining of severe migraines. The story, with the related scientific study, was published by the American Journal of Case Reports

For four months he had been suffering from migraines very strong that did not respond to drugs. Doctors at the hospital discovered that the cause was live tapeworm larvae.

The story It happened to a 52-year-old from Florida whose story was reported inAmerican Journal of Case Reports. The doctor consulted ordered a CT scan which showed multiple cysts throughout the brain. Hospitalization was necessary due to the suspicion that they were “congenital neuroglial cysts” (a rare neurological disorder), however it was discovered that the cyst were caused by larvae in the brain which had in turn caused an infection (neurocysticercosis).

The raw bacon hypothesis Neurocysticercosis it is a major cause of seizures in adulthood in low-income countries with poor sanitary conditions (including on pig farms). In this case, however, the man had not traveled to high-risk areas and had not had contact with pigs nor did he live in an area with poor sanitary conditions.

However, according to what has been learned, he admitted to having eaten «lightly cooked bacon» for most of his life.

"We believe that his cysticercosis was transmitted via autoinfection after improper hand washing after he himself contracted taeniasis due to his eating habits," the researchers say in the study.

The man, treated with steroids and antiparasitic agents, improved and is on the mend.