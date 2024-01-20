Isabella Strahan he announced the sad news live on TV, during his father's program. The 19-year-old daughter of host Michael Strahan of Good Morning America he discovered he had a brain tumor.

A discovery that shocked Isabella Strahan's life. At just 19 years old she received a terrible diagnosis: medulloblastoma. The girl also told her entire scary journey during an interview with Robin Roberts. It all started in October, with a severe headache, nausea and difficulty standing upright.

Concerned about her situation, she decided to get checked. She certainly didn't expect to hear those words coming out of the doctors' mouths. Tests revealed a 4cm tumor at the back of her brain. Isabella immediately underwent all the necessary treatments and is now following a long and difficult treatment.

I feel better now. I can't wait for all this to be over. I must continue to live every day to the fullest, despite everything.

The news has shocked the television world and such is the affection that his father is receiving in recent days from his beloved public. The 19-year-old's story has also opened a long debate on brain cancer and need for greater efforts in the search for new therapies.

Medulloblastoma is a rare tumor that usually affects children, defined the most malignant of childhood. However, it can affect people of any age. DNA alterations lead healthy and immature nerve cells to acquire new properties, transforming into tumor cells that begin to multiply uncontrollably. The mass forms in the cerebellum, affecting coordination of the movements and theequilibrium.

The 19-year-old's family is trying to face the news with courage and to do their part by supporting research into new therapies and supporting all those people like Isabella who are fighting against medulloblastoma.