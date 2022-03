The 24-year-old SGP member Mathijs van der Tang is against women in politics, I read in NRC† As Jesus is the head of all Christians, so the man is the head of the woman, he believes.

I remember my Catholic childhood with a smile. We girls already said: the man is the head, the woman is the neck. When the neck turns, the head turns with it. So be it.

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl