Silver head. At the Women’s Elite World Championships in Istanbul, Irma Testa collects a very heavy silver after the final in the featherweight against the solid Lin Yu-Ting, a Taiwanese boxer who already had a world title in 2018 and had been bronze in 2020 in the bantamweight. The policewoman of Torre Annunziata after an excellent tournament that led her to her first final as well as to the first medal in the review, she found in the 57 kg in front of her a tough, combative, mobile opponent. An aggression that Irma struggled a bit to contain even if the score of 4-1 for the 26-year-old oriental is too severe, with the blue showing the best things in the second of the three rounds.

The meeting

–

Irma’s start had been very convincing with her advances, the left hook in the presence of a rival who tended to tie enough to be invited by the referee to be more correct. After the 2-3 of the first round, she expected from the judges a more generous score in favor of the Italian who, however, was awarded a 1-3. In the third round, Irma used all her weapons, she tried in every way to overturn the score but aware that the slightly more experienced opponent was now holding the match and not even her superior pace was enough to reach the goal, returning to the corner resigned but happy to have conquered a place of honor that makes her the first Italian boxer on the podium in all three major events. After the European gold and bronze, after the Olympic bronze, she is now the world gem in the Turkish ring where she has garnered a lot of applause starting with the success in the semifinals against the Indian Manisha Moun.