The 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). This will be the first of two matches on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals have lost four matches in a row. In the previous match, they had to face defeat against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. The good news for Rajasthan is that its all-rounder Ben Stokes has completed a six-day quarantine. He has trained with the team and is expected to get a place in the straight playing XI.

Rajasthan Royals made their debut with two consecutive wins. He defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). But since then, the team captained by Steve Smith has been craving for a near victory. The team lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

On the other hand Sunrisers had to face defeat against RCB and KKR in their first two matches. Apart from this, the team also lost to Mumbai Indians but they have three wins in six matches. Sunrisers have beaten DC, CSK and KXIP to score six points.

War of Warner and Smith

Although this is not the first time Smith and Warner will be face to face in the IPL but this match will be really interesting. While Warner has been successful as a captain and player, Smith is counted among the world’s top batsmen. Both Australian players will try to strengthen their position in the tournament by winning their team.

Head to head

There have been a total of 11 matches between the two teams so far. Out of this 6 Sunrisers have won their names and 5 Rajasthan Royals have won. Sunrisers have defeated Rajasthan in three of the last four. Rajasthan had won in the last clash in both the teams.

Possible XI

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Joffra Archer, Varun Aaron, Karthik Tyagi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma