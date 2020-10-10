The 24th match of Indian Premier 2020 is between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match will be played at 3:30 PM Indian time. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The team captained by KL started their journey with a defeat in the Super Over. But he returned after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the next match. After this, the team has lost four matches in a row. Kings XI lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Punjab will have to stop the journey of losing four consecutive matches.Glenn Maxwell’s form is a big question for Punjab. The team can give Chris Gayle a chance in his place, who has not played in this tournament yet. Mayank Agarwal may have to bat at number three after Gayle’s arrival.

Talking about Kolkata Knight Riders, it will want to continue its winning journey. At the same time, the team led by Dinesh Karthik lost in their first match against Mumbai Indians. After this, KKR won three matches in the next four. He defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Head to head

Talking about the matches between the two teams, KKR has an upper hand. Kolkata has won 17 matches while Punjab has won 8 matches. Kolkata has won the last three matches.

Possible XI

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Prabhasimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nicholas Puran, Mandeep Singh, Mujib ur Rehman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain / wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty