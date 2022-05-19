On Saturday from 7:30 p.m., Barcelona and Olympique de Lyon meet with the European crown at stake. The last two champions and the two strongest teams on the continent right now head to head. A duel between the best players on the planet.

Cloths vs Endler

Sandra Paños is, without a doubt, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He shows it on the few occasions when he has to act, because the goal does not receive too many occasions. However, always being focused and avoiding key goals when your team has the ball and control is not easy. The goalkeeper has shown great skill in one-on-one and has extraordinary reflexes. Perhaps his weakest point is the aerial balls. The woman from Alicante is indisputable in the Spanish National Team and has the gift of appearing when her team needs her most.

In front will be Tian Endler, also considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Her role in the last World Cup with Chile and her work at PSG recent seasons have led her to be the best goalkeeper in the French league and for UEFA in recent years. The Chilean decided to change the air this summer to join to Lyon in the position that the French team most needed to reinforce and has become a pillar of the team. She was injured, but she arrived in time to be one hundred percent in this final stretch. In fact, she was the best player in the semi-final second leg in Paris, where she saved just about everything. Fast, agile and with very good reflexes, it is very difficult to beat.

Mapi vs Renard

Mapi Leon he has become one of the best defenses in the world. Quick, smart, she knows when to go to court or when to wait. He has grown a lot in recent years and, in addition, he has an extraordinary technique and class. In fact, despite being a central defender, she is the one in charge of taking the ball from Barcelona. He gets along wonderfully with Irene Paredes and he understands to perfection your team’s game where you have to be very safe to go to court and never raffle the ball.

The leader and captain of Olympique de Lyon is Wendie Renard. Centennial in Champions and already a legend of women’s football. The best central of the last decade. Her size makes it very difficult to overcome her from above, her long legs make her have a longer stride than anyone else and reach balls that seem impossible. Perhaps, that feeling of superiority that you have makes you make silly mistakes. Of course, he is not in the best moment of his career, but he is a real danger from set pieces. One of the French team’s best weapons are their shots from corners and lateral free kicks and it’s very difficult to stop them…

Alexia vs. Macario

The Spanish is the current Ballon d’Or. There is little to say about her. She plays, makes play, assists, marks, defends and leads. It is almost everything in Barcelona. His refined technique, his vision of the game… a talent that has no limits and grows year after year. She is the helm of the team in attack, if she is inspired, Barça is unstoppable. If the OL manages to deactivate it, he will have a lot of gain. Unique and irreplaceable.

The American has a privileged physique. He has grown a lot since he arrived at Lyon and has adapted to working more in midfield despite not being his best position. He has a goal and a lot of arrival. Seven goals in the Champions League, thirteen in the league an idea of ​​your voracity in attack. It’s not that creative, but it has Lots of power and quality.

Hansen vs. Cascarino

the norwegian is the player most unbalancing one-on-one on the planet. He seems unstoppable when facing his full-back and almost always makes the best decision. He always raises his head and finds the player unmarked. But, in addition to that devilish dribbling, he has more things. Vision of the game, work on defense and a good physique. If she has the day it will be difficult for anyone to stop her.

The French is not at her best but, even so, it is all imbalance. A winger to use, who looks for his side and is not afraid to haggle. Quick and skilled, her form is the best news for Barcelona.

Jenni Hermoso vs Ada Hegerberg

The Madrilenian is not at her best in a season marked by injuries. He has not been able to find his best version, but he has plenty of quality and experience to appear when his team needs him. This season has not been her highest scoring course, but she understands very well with her teammates, helps in the midfield in construction and appears when no one expects her. He is not a nine to use.

The Norwegian has spent 20 months in the dry dock due to a serious injury. She came back and, little by little, she is becoming that player capable of converting any ball into a goal. Quality, smell and a cream finisher, lethal. The top scorer in the history of the Champions League, the only one to score a hat-trick in a final, precisely, against Barcelona. If it’s right, it’s unstoppable…