The start of the 2022 season begins to get closer and closer. In just over ten days we will start with the first presentations of the new single-seaters, pending the Barcelona tests on 23 February which will officially mark the start of a new technological phase for Formula 1. There will be so many news and unknowns that the technical regulations will put on the table, making any kind of prediction difficult.

We can, however, “bet” on what will happen in the various direct confrontations between the various teammates, on who will adapt better to the new cars and who will carry the flag of their team higher in a championship that, according to expectations, will heralds very drawn as well as uncertain. A lot of attention obviously at home Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz who will be called to confirm the excellent debut season in red against Charles Leclerc. Same thing in the house McLarenwhere Daniel Ricciardo’s redemption is expected in light of the difficulties (apart from the Monza victory) compared to the incredible speed shown by Lando Norris.

And then there are the unpublished coupleslike the one in Mercedes between Lewis Hamilton (if he will actually be at the starting line) and George Russell, or the one in Alfa Romeo between Valtteri Bottas and the Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou.

