The Paris Fashion Week puts the climax to the most important appointments of what will take the next fall-winter 2025. You have to analyze in depth all the proposals seen in Milan, London, New York and also Madrid, but the … Important, the one that marks the pattern is the French. Therefore, I have chosen in the first instance to several celebrities that have attended the catwalks of the city of Sena. I have analyzed, dissected and here is my conclusions to put into practice, yes, with a very Parisian chic dose.

I start with the feet. Yes, I know that you never have to start below, but it is that new shoes that Balenciaga has presented in collaboration with Puma They have given me the idea of ​​where I had to pull the thread. The other day I read (forgiveness, that I do not remember where) that the tip shoes lengthen the figure. It is an optical effect and at the same time sensual. It is also very elegant. Perhaps for the reasons that I just mentioned and for the insistence on taping all the footwear for several years, the creative director of Balenciaga, Denma GvasaliaHe has invented pointed sports. Blank are harder to crack, but in black they seem an ingenious and alternative success to the platforms of the ‘triple s model.

Look of the new Balenciaga collection in collaboration with Puma. Triple S Tape Type ‘shoes of polyester and polyurethane with yellow logo.



If you look at the image, the shoes, the socks and the pants are of the same color. This is another clue to follow to dress in a trend. He monochor It is fulfilled by those who know fashionable. The total red look is a trend and I don’t say it, it shows it Kate Middleton In its last official act and also Zara with its newly released mini skirt set and matching body.

Bella Hadid leaves the hotel where she is housed in Paris during Fashion Week, Nieves Álvarez poses before the Elie Saab parade.



However, although previous references are very powerful, I prefer to focus on what was seen in Paris because I like that so much Bella Hadid and Nieves Álvarez fulfill the rule monochor With dark tones. It is more realistic and empathizes with the public. The two are as stylish as disparate in styles: the Spanish chooses the military green, more day, while the American pulls the night black.

Carlota Casiraghi, in the parade of Chanel and Ana de Armas, in that of Louis Vuitton.



Gtres





Both snows and Bella Calzan Punta shoesit is true that the heel of one is thicker than that of the other, but everything is worth in the increases, the elongated rule is found in the front. They are also thus the pools of Ana de Armas and Carlota Casiraghi (Everything pointed that can be a Chanel footwear). The Monegasca aristocrat also carries openings on the bass of the monkey (Chanel), as well as the American top and influencer. Regarding monochor, it should be noted that this standard is worth for smooth and print tones. You just have to look at the TWEED piece of the High Alcurnia journalist and in the Louis Vuitton model that the Cuban actress of Spanish nationality looks.