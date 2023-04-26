Wednesday evening the return of the Italian cup semi-final (1-1 in the first leg). The winner will gain access to the final on May 24, against Fiorentina or Cremonese
How are Inter and Juve a few hours away from the fourth meeting of the season? Let’s try to verify it through six benchmarks. In the championship, the bianconeri have two victories to their credit, while the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia finished 1-1, with goals from Cuadrado and a penalty from Lukaku, as well as subsequent aftermath of controversies and decisions of the sports justice.
#physique #tactical #moves #points #understand #InterJuve
Leave a Reply