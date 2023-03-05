The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed that there is a tendency to create a “black list” of names of people who have been proven to have abused children, to exclude them from areas where work tasks include contact with them.

She confirmed to “Emirates Today” that there are several challenges facing child protection, resulting from the need for more efforts to spread the culture of child protection in institutions concerned with child care, and the lack of a clear policy to explain ways to report abuse, and the lack of a list that includes the names of child abusers, To keep them away from areas that make them dangerous.

Difficulties included dealing with more than 220 nationalities of different cultures and customs, as “some of them are sometimes not consistent with the principles and systems in force in the emirate, in light of the accuracy, sensitivity and overlapping of the tasks required to be applied to achieve child protection.”

The authority confirmed that it is currently working on updating the Child Protection Guide with two new versions, one of which will be a clear reference for institutions concerned with dealing with children, and the other in a simplified and concise language, so that members of the public can benefit from it in understanding protection concepts, definitions of abuse, procedures and laws related to child protection.

The Director of the Department of Family Cohesion in the Authority, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, explained to «Emirates Today» that «the Authority works with two parties concerned with working on child protection, the first is a group of local and federal institutions concerned with it, and the second party is the family and members of society in all its categories», indicating that « The challenge comes from the fact that the areas of child protection are among the most overlapping areas, and no single institution, entity or team can perform all the tasks.

Al-Hammadi continued, “It must be recognized that working in the field of child protection is difficult, because he is a child under the age of 18, while the issue of disclosing what he suffers from is a complex issue, due to his falling under psychological and health conditions resulting from his exposure to abuse.”

He said, “The presence of a very large number of nationalities, exceeding 220, in the Emirates represents an element of cultural richness and a positive indication of the availability of all the necessities for a decent life for all peoples of the world, to live and work in the country, but it represents a challenge to the work of institutions concerned with child protection, because it requires Dealing with different cultures and customs, sometimes distant and inconsistent with international humanitarian norms and laws applied in the Emirates.

And he stated that with the recruitment of a large number of employees to work in the child protection department at the authority, a number of them will be allocated to disseminate the culture and policy of child protection in the concerned institutions, in addition to cooperating with the security authorities in regard to circulating a black list of names of child abusers, to exclude anyone who is found guilty. Abuse from any act in which there is contact or direct contact with children in any field.

He stated that «this is done only through cooperation with the security authorities, because reports of abuse with the authority are open reports, which are verified, and may or may not be proven».

Al-Hammadi said that the issuance of the Child Protection Manual aims to strengthen the course of child protection in the emirate by developing the reporting system and protection procedures, defining the competencies of the concerned authorities, and the powers granted to protection specialists.

And he continued that the procedures stipulated in the guide apply to cases of abuse and neglect to which any child under the age of 18 is exposed, regardless of his religion or nationality within the geographical borders of the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the emirate, indicating that the number of nationalities that communicate with The authority to report cases of child abuse amounted to 50 nationalities.

He explained that the guide contains general definitions and information on what the system for reporting child protection cases is, in addition to the guidelines for child protection within the framework of the reporting and protection system, and explanations on the concept of abuse, its types, classifications and levels of severity.