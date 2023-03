How did you feel about the content of this article?

Collision between a passenger train and another freight train occurred in Larissa, a city in the central region of the country | Photo: Playback/YouTube/Daily Alerts

At least 16 people were killed and 85 injured when two trains collided in Greece on Tuesday night.

According to Reuters information, a passenger train that had departed from Athens and was going to Thessaloniki collided with a freight train that was heading from Thessaloniki to Larissa, the city in the vicinity of which the accident occurred, in the central region of the country.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated. The governor of the administrative region of Thessaly, Konstantinos Agorastos, told SKAI TV that around 250 passengers had been safely evacuated from the site.

He also reported that the first four carriages of the passenger train derailed, with the first two being “almost completely destroyed”.

Three of them caught fire. In total, 17 fire trucks were dispatched to put out the flames.