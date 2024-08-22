Once again a road accident has taken the life of a young boy who had his whole life ahead of him. We are referring to Raffaele Varanoa 29-year-old man who lost his life in a head-on collision with a car. His girlfriend is hospitalized.

Raffaele Varano dies at 29: the accident left him no escape

A tragic accident road accident tore the young man from life Raffaele Varanoa boy of only 29 years old. The boy was traveling on board his motorcycle on the stretch of the Ionian state road 106 in Sant’Andrea Apostolo dello Ionio.

There motorcycle driven by the centaur crashed into a car, resulting in a head-on collision of unprecedented violence. rescue They were quick to respond and had to provide assistance to the boy and his 22-year-old girlfriend who was riding with him on the motorbike.

Varano suffered serious injuries after the impact and unfortunately it was impossible to intervene to try to save his life. He was transported to theSoverato Hospitalbut died a few minutes after arriving.

Raffaele’s girlfriend is in reserved prognosis

As mentioned above, the very young girlfriend of the man was also involved in the road accident. Raffaele Varano. His conditions immediately appeared very serious, which is why he was immediately contacted the air rescue. The vehicle then transported her to thePugliese-Ciaccio Hospital of Catanzaro.

At the moment the prognosis of the young woman remains reserved, but it seems that she is fighting between life and death. In the meantime the Carabinieri of the Soverato Company they are ascertaining the dynamics that triggered theaccident. We do not know what caused the accident, but most likely one of the two vehicles involved in the crash invaded the other lane, failing to avoid this tragic fatal impact.