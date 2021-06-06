A driver who was under the influence of both drink and drugs was involved in a head-on collision on Palma’s Via Cintura in the early hours of Saturday morning. She was driving her car, a Mercedes A-Class, in the wrong direction.

The collision near the Genova exit resulted in serious injuries for the driver of the other car and a passenger in the Mercedes. The driver of the Mercedes was unharmed.

The incident occurred around 5am. The Mercedes had seemingly been on the Via Cintura for almost three kilometers before the smash occurred. The woman has been charged with reckless driving and being under the influence.