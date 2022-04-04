Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Sunday night there was a more crash leaving several people injured in events that occurred on the road to Culiacancito, at the height of the community of Bella Vista, belonging to this union in question.

The first reports indicate that two cars collided head-on, leaving both units destroyed and with injuries inside.

The report of this accident originated around 10:40 p.m., where the emergency and rescue bodies were informed that their presence was required on the road to Culiacancito, since in Bella Vista there were people injured due to a strong shock.

Minutes later elements of Red Cross firefighters and paramedics arrived in several units. When the rescuers arrived, they noticed two vehicles, one of them a gray Marchs, where a family was traveling, made up of two adult women, the driver and a four-year-old girl, and only the driver was traveling in the other participating vehicle.

It was announced that the members of the family were taken to different hospitals, since they were pressed, but fortunately the minor was unharmed.

On the other hand, the other driver of the Aveo power unit has already received the first ones and is waiting to be transferred to a hospital for specialized care.

Likewise, it is revealed that those who were transferred to hospitals are in a stable state of health. Regarding the facts, it is mentioned that the participating units were traveling in opposite directions along the highway, and one of them presumably invaded the opposite lane and that was when the strong impact occurred.

Read more: Vehicle falls into a canal in La Bocatoma, El Fuerte, and mobilizes emergency services

At the close of this edition, the rescue forces are still on the site carrying out work to remove the twisted iron from the allegedly participating vehicles.