The women who died last night in a road accident near the crossroads for Stazzu Pulcheddu, on state road 125 in the territory of Palau, in Gallura, are two tourists originally from the Frosinone area, in Lazio.

The women traveled, together with another person, in a white Lancia Y. Instead, the man from Palau who was driving a large-engined Toyota involved in the head-on collision only suffered minor injuries.

For reasons to be ascertained, the two cars collided head-on. The Fire Brigade team of Arzachena and Palau had to work to free the 4 people inside the cabins: the 3 women in one car and the man in the other.

The outcome of the collision was dramatic: the two women died while the other woman and the man on board the second car were injured. The road was closed to traffic for over two hours. The 118 personnel and the carabinieri intervened on the spot.