Concorida, Sinaloa. A strong shock It was recorded this Wednesday night when two motorcycles that circulated along the boulevard “Ing. Cesar Ramos” in Concord They were stamped frontally, leaving considerable material damage and two people with serious injuries.

At about 7:40 p.m., a phone call was received requesting the support of Red Cross paramedics who quickly arrived at the accident site finding an adult woman and a man on the ground, both drivers of the motorcycles involved, they are unknown. general data of the injured.

The balance of this strong collision left considerable material damage on both motorcycles, as for the medical condition of the injured, it was reported that the male presented severe pain in one of his shoulders, likewise the female presented abrasions and possible leg fracture for which She was transferred to an emergency hospital in this municipality.

Civil protection elements were the first to arrive at the aforementioned site to provide care to the injured, likewise the area was cordoned off since the passage of vehicles continued its normal course, after a few hours the two motorcycles were removed from the road, as well like the particles scattered on the asphalt generated from the strong crash.