Head-on collision between two cars: two twenty-year-olds died, a third is serious

Two young people lost their lives in a head-on collision between two cars in Jesolo. The accident occurred at dawn today, Sunday 9 July, on the provincial road that connects the Venetian seaside resort to San Donà di Piave.

The victims are 23-year-old Tommaso Cattai and Mattia Pavanetto, 24, residing in Musile di Piave. The Toyota Yaris they were in collided head-on with a Citroen C4 at around 5.45am this morning. There was nothing they could do while the driver of the minivan was taken by helicopter to Angelo di Mestre, where he was hospitalized in serious condition.

The firefighters intervened on the spot and made the vehicles safe and extracted some of the passengers from the plates, while the carabinieri are ascertaining the causes of the collision.

“It is a war bulletin,” said the mayor of Musile di Piave, Silvia Susanna, who announced the city’s mourning for the day of the funeral. “They weren’t disbanded kids but young people with their heads on their shoulders. It is a situation of such tragedy that it does not lend itself to comment ”, she added.