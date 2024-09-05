The long trail of road accidents that continues to mercilessly plague Italian roads during this hot summer season seems to have no end. This time, the sad victim is a very young man of just 23 years old: Louis Scumaci.

Fatal road accident: 23-year-old Luigi Scumaci dead

The boy was the victim of a fatal head-on collision which occurred this afternoon, Wednesday 4 September, along the Ionian state road 106 in the municipality of Island of Capo Rizzutoin the province of Crotone.

The dynamics of the tragic road accident that cost the life of the young Luigi Scumaci

Yet another fatal road accident has cost the life of a 23-year-old boy, Luigi Scumaci. The young man was travelling on his Fiat 600 when, for reasons still being ascertained by investigators, it collided head-on with aAudi Q5. Two tourists were traveling on board this last car and were injured following the impact.

Unfortunately, a less benevolent fate befell young Luigi: the violent crash left him no escape. His car overturned several times, then remained on its side and was reduced to a crumpled mass of sheet metal.

car destroyed following violent impact

Once the alarm was raised, the police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident. Firefighters and the 118 staff. The doctors and paramedics who intervened, however, could do nothing for the boy who, thrown from the car following the impact, he died instantly.

Two people originally from were also travelling on board Luigi’s car Materarushed to the hospital in Crotone. Although in serious condition, they would not be in danger of life.

Investigations underway

At the scene of the tragic head-on collision, in addition to the paramedics, the state police officers also intervened and proceeded with the opening of the investigation. The officers carried out all the necessary surveys in order to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident and ascertain any, eventual, responsibility.

rescue in action

Officials were also present on siteAnas to ensure traffic flow and restore circulation. Traffic was interrupted in both directions and diverted towards the internal areas, creating no small amount of inconvenience for motorists.

