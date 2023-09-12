As for the accident that took place in Alatrithe man who has invaded the oncoming lane while he was filming his crazy ride live on Facebook it turned out positive alcohol test. A mother with two children was traveling in the other car she crashed into. Her daughter was seriously injured. The doctors at the Alatri hospital have already subjected her to surgery on her arm.

The man who was driving an Audi on the Frusinate provincial road, while he was live with a video on Facebook, had drunk alcohol before driving his car. And before colliding, invading the oncoming lane, against a Nissan.

A 44-year-old woman and her children aged 5 and 7 were traveling in the Nissan. The seriously injured little girl reached the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome by helicopter. Here the doctors immediately subjected her to surgery save her arm.

The 44-year-old mother and her 7-year-old brother are not in danger of life and did not suffer serious injuries during the collision with the other car. They were admitted to hospital in Alatri.

The driver who caused the accident, a 29-year-old man of Moroccan origins and regular traveler in Italy, also suffered minor injuries. He was hospitalized in Frosinone, where the Prosecutor’s Office requested an alcohol and alcohol test any narcotic substances taken.

The man who caused a head-on accident in Alatri tests positive for alcohol

The 29-year-old man tested positive for alcohol. Meanwhile, the Carabinieri have acquired the video in which the Audi is seen overtaking two cars on the high-speed provincial road.

The 29-year-old then took a right bend that was too wide, skidding and crashing into the Nissan Qashqai with the woman and her children on board.