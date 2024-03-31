Genoa – A nine-year-old boy was injured in a road accident that occurred this afternoon, in via Rubens, between Genova Voltri and Vesima. According to what we learned, two cars they collided head-on and the child and six other people were injured in the impact. The firefighters and some ambulances with medical vehicles intervened on the spot.

The child was transferred to Gaslini, the other three injured people to Voltri hospital, Villa Scassi and Galliera. No one was in serious condition. The local police and the accident patrol were also on site to carry out investigations.