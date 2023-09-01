Drama in Catania, head-on collision between two cars Mariarita Gravagna died instantly at the age of 32: her husband is seriously injured

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Wednesday 30 August in the province of Catania. Unfortunately a young mother of 32, called Mariarita Gravagna she died instantly, after the car she was traveling in collided with another car.

In these hours, many are publishing on social networks messages of condolences for the woman, but above all for her family members, struck by a sudden and heartbreaking mourning.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Wednesday 30th August. Precisely along state road 575, which from Troina leads to Catania.

Mariarita da as they say was married for about 7 years and together with her husband, they had one 5 year old girl. That day they were all together in their car.

When suddenly, from the first information disclosed by the newspaper Handleanother car has invaded their lane. The man driving the vehicle was unable to avoid it at all.

As a result, the two cars collided frontally. Another car also ended up with the two crashed cars. From here the desperate started alarm to health professionals and also to the police. The latter arrived on site within minutes.

The death of Mariarita Gravagna after the accident

The doctors who intervened, tried to revive the young woman, but they immediately realized that there was nothing more they could do. She sadly lost her life on the spot and they had no choice but to find her death.

The husband is hospitalized in serious conditions, but it does not appear to be in danger. The couple’s little daughter was fortunately injured, but she is Well.

Officers have decided to close the road to traffic for some time. This is to allow the health professionals to intervene and also to do the reliefs of the case. Now only further investigations will clarify the situation dynamic of what happened.