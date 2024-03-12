Serious road accident in Rieti, 27 year old dies instantly, her boyfriend is in hospital in desperate conditions

A very serious accident occurred during the night on the road leading to the municipality of Rieti. Unfortunately, one gets the worst 27 years oldwho died practically instantly, while her 35-year-old companion, who apparently was driving the car, is in serious condition.

The Carabinieri, the Police and also the Fire Brigade intervened on site and worked for a long time to be able to to free the two boys from the sheets of their vehicle. However, when the doctors took the girl into treatment, they could do nothing for her save her life.

According to information released by some local media, the accident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday 12 March. Precisely along the Salaria, at kilometer 70, at the crossroads for San Giovanni Reatino, which is located in the province of Rome. It transpired that the couple was in their car, but it is not yet clear where they were headed.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the unthinkable happened. It's not clear why, but the two boys are collided head-on with a truck which was proceeding in the opposite direction. The situation appeared desperate right away.

The investigations into the accident and the death of the 27-year-old

CREDIT: FLYDRONE

Passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked the police to intervene. The Carabinieri, police officers, firefighters and also rescuers arrived on site. To be able to do the investigations of the case, they had to close the road to traffic for several hours.

Subsequently, the doctors took charge of the 27-year-old girl of origin Polish. They tried to revive her for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately due to the violent impact against the heavy vehicle, he lost his life practically instantly.

The 35 year old boyfriend also appeared in very good condition serious. For this reason they transported him to hospital, but from what the newspaper writes The messengeronce here, routine checks revealed that he was driving with a blood alcohol level of 2.93. As a result they ordered him arrested road crime, even though he is now under house arrest in his home.