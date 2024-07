Perhaps a risky overtaking was the cause of thefatal accident occurred this morning at dawn on the SS 12 in Pescantina (Verona) between a car and a garbage truckBoth passengers in the car died instantly, the 25-year-old driver of the Ford Ka and the passenger next to him, a 45-year-old woman, while the driver of the heavy vehicle, which ended up in the vineyard next to the road, was slightly injured.

The firefighters, who arrived from the headquarters with a vehicle and 5 units, worked using spreaders and hydraulic shears to extract the bodies of the two passengers from the twisted metal sheets. On site were the Verona firefighters, the Suem health workers and the Carabinieri of the local station.