Pierantonio Petrocca, Graziella Mander and Claudia Clement: these are the names of the victims of the dramatic accident in Pordenone

While the authorities investigate to clarify the dynamics of the dramatic incident accident which occurred near Pordenone on January 2nd, the names of the victims of the terrible crash which involved three vehicles and which caused three deaths and two injuries, one of which was in serious condition, were made known. Who they were.

A dramatic start to the year on Italian roads, with several devastating accidents which unfortunately led to several people losing their lives.

One occurred just yesterday, near Alessandria, on the A7 motorway stretch between Ronco Scrivia and Vignole Borbera, in the direction of Milan. A van with 5 people on board, for reasons yet to be clarified, overturned and ended its journey, destroyed, in the middle of the road.

The driver of the minibus, a 21-year-old boy originally from Tuscany who was driving the vehicle He did not make it. The 4 others were injuredthree seriously.

The day before, on the Cimpello – Sequals a Lamein the province of Pordenone, three vehicles were involved in another devastating accident, which caused three deaths and injured two.

Credit: Pordenone Today

A'ambulance it's a truck they collided head-on, while a suv arriving later, he collided with the emergency vehicle which had already been involved in an accident.

Who are the victims of the dramatic accident in Pordenone

Credit: Pordenone Today

Several ambulances, medical cars, firefighters and two air ambulances reached the accident site in the shortest possible time. But this did not prevent what turned out to be a real massacre.

It was the turn of the one to lose his life three peoplethe truck driver, the driver and the patient of the ambulance.

The first, the 52-year-old from Calabria Pierantonio Petrocca, was driving the truck of Trans Ghiaia, a transport company in the area. He had recently been hired and Tuesday was his first day at work.

The second, the 49-year-old Italian Red Cross volunteer Graziella Mander, was originally from Solimbergo di Sequals and had been serving for over 25 years. For her and her family, a virtual hug also arrived from Rosario Valastro, president of the Italian Red Cross.

Finally, the patient who was transported in the ambulance, the 80-year-old woman, also lost her life Claudia Clement, originally from Switzerland but resident in Vivaro. She was returning home after a visit.

The accident was most likely caused by risky overtaking from one of the two vehicles involved. It is yet to be ascertained who is responsible.