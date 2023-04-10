













All due to reports that ‘several people’ they ended up assaulted or even mugged at the Game Developers Conference (GDC).

According to Isaaman, ‘both male and female gamers experienced similar high levels of toxicity…’. That is a problem that continues to persist.

To the above, he stressed that this ‘[…]shows that this toxicity is a problem throughout the entire gaming community’.

But Marie-Claire Isaaman also pointed out ‘the experience that girls and women often encounter is much darker and more threatening’.

He then highlighted ‘sexist stereotypes and aggressive questions about their gaming skills often lead to more violent verbal abuse and threats of rape’.

Fountain: Women in Games (Marie-Claire Isaaman).

Isaaman still said worried ‘even more disturbingly, the abuse doesn’t always stop once players leave the game..’.

The CEO of Women in Games added ‘[…]some cases tend to manifest with serious consequences outside of games, including stalking on other platforms and threats of this transferring to real life’.

That’s why he emphasized ‘everything goes backwards in the industry! none of this is right, none of this should happen!’.

Marie-Claire Isaaman made several comments about what happened at GDC 2023, a convention that brings together much of the video game industry.

Among them reports of adulterated drinks and attitudes that ‘disparage and undermine’ to women.

Similarly, there were actions that make them less and even denounced ‘harassment on the event floor’. He even denounced a very serious case that happened precisely during the convention.

Apparently, two women were lured to launch an alleged game and ended up robbed. Isaaman also said that some believe that Women in Games is no longer relevant today.

Faced with these claims, a representative of the GDC expressed his indignation about the reports of assaults, adulterated drinks and more against women; this is unacceptable and asks those affected to report it to the authorities.

In addition to Women in Games we have more information on video games at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.