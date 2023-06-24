Deutsche Wellei

06/24/2023 – 3:23 pm

Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed to have ordered his men back to avoid “shedding Russian blood”. Earlier, he spoke with Putin’s ally and President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who launched an armed insurrection against the country’s military command on Friday, said earlier in the evening on Saturday (24/06) ordered his men who were advancing in convoy towards Moscow to turn around and return to their bases.

Prigozhin had previously said he wanted to oust the top Russian army and “restore justice”, and Putin hit back by saying he would decisively quell the riot.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s office had earlier said it had held talks with Prigozhin with Putin’s endorsement, and that the head of the Wagner Group had agreed to de-escalate the conflict.

In an audio message released by his press service, Prigozhin said: “They wanted to dissolve the Wagner military company. We went on a march for justice on June 23rd. In 24 hours we reached 200 km from Moscow. In that period, we have not shed a single drop of blood from our fighters.”

“Now the time has come when blood could be shed. understanding the responsibility [pelo risco] Russian Russian blood is spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and returning to our fields as planned.”

He did not mention whether the Kremlin had responded to his demand for a change in command of the Russian Defense Ministry.

