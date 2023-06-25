Yevgeny Prigozhin says he wants to avoid bloodshed; mercenary group rebelled in the 6th

The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, determined the retreat of the mercenary forces that were going to Moscow, the Russian capital. He gave the order in an audio shared on the group’s networks.

In the message, Prigozhin claims that they have advanced 200 km towards Moscow with no deaths or injuries. However, the leader of the mercenaries claims that now would be the time to retreat.

“Now is the time when blood can be shed. Therefore, taking full responsibility for the fact that Russian blood can be shed, we are reversing our columns and returning to our campaign fields“, he said.

Despite the order, the message does not indicate how far back the mercenaries should be.

The Wagner Group is the main Russian mercenary group active in the war in Ukraine. It all started when Prigozhin said in a video published on the morning of Friday (June 23, 2023) that Russian Defense Minister Serguei Choigu was deceiving President Vladimir Putin and the country’s population.

The head of Wagner said there was still no reason for the Kremlin to invade Ukraine, as neither Kiev nor NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) threatened to attack Russia. He stated that the aim of the war is to distribute Ukraine’s natural and industrial resources to the Russian elite.

The paramilitary group has taken control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, close to the border with Ukraine, and has promised to march on Moscow to remove from power the government it has classified as “liar, corrupt and bureaucrat”.

On Saturday (24.jun), Putin classified the riot as a “stab in the back”. He also promised severe punishment to anyone who turns against the country’s Armed Forces.

“All those who deliberately set foot on the path of treason, who prepared an armed insurrection, who followed the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people”said Putin.