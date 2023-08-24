A private Embraer plane crashed on Wednesday in the Tver region of Russia with ten passengers on boardamong whom would appear the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhinas reported by the civil aviation agency, Rossaviatsia.

“An investigation has been opened into the Embraer plane disaster that occurred this afternoon in the Tver region. According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Rossaviatsia told local agencies.

For now, the Russian emergency services rescued eight bodies at the scene of the accident. for now, According to the official RIA Novosti agency, the rescue services have not confirmed the identity of the bodies found near the town of Kuzhenkino.

According to the press, the bodies are completely charred, so it will probably be necessary to carry out a DNA test to confirm their identity. The Baza portal ensures that one of the passengers was decapitated in the accident.

The Ministry for Emergency Situations confirmed that the incident took place near the town of Kuzhenkino and that three of the ten people traveling on board the device were crew members.

“According to preliminary data, all those on board have died,” the Ministry for Emergency Situations reported.

The plane crashed in Tver, which is less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, when it was making a flight between the city of Saint Petersburg and the Russian capital.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, and Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, the governor of Tver, Igor Rudenia, assumed personal control of the investigation into what happened to the civil plane.

Prigozhin, 62, starred two months ago in a failed military rebellion against the Kremlin in which he came to take one of the most important cities in southern Russia, Rostov-on-Don.

After the mediation of the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, Prigozhin agreed to withdraw his mercenaries and transfer his base to the territory of that former Soviet republic.

After accusing him of treason, Russian President Vladimir Putin received him in the Kremlin, after which Prigozhin announced the restart of Wagner’s operations in Africa.

Precisely, Prigozhin appeared on Monday for the first time since the riot on video, in which he suggested that he had returned to Africa to make Russia “even bigger on all continents.”

“The Wagner Group makes Russia even bigger on all continents and Africa even freer,” Prigozhin says in the recording, broadcast by Telegram channels close to the Russian militia.

