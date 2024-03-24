Alfred Hudler has what equestrian sports enthusiasts from all over the world envy: direct access to the winter riding school of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. From his office it is just a few steps to the grandstand of the baroque magnificent hall, in which the Lipizzaner stallions and their riders demonstrate the highest level of dressage art from the “school above the earth”. Hudler is the managing director of the institution, which is a tourist attraction in Vienna like the Prater, the Philharmonic, the opera and Schönbrunn Palace. With the subtle difference that the riding school, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, dates back to 1572. It doesn't just sound appropriate when the Viennese Hudler calls the riding school, which he has been running since the end of 2022, “a business card” for the city.

Andreas Mihm Economic correspondent for Austria, East Central and Southeast Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

This makes the scandals and allegations with which the institute previously made a name for itself all the more blatant: politically motivated allocation of top positions, favoritism, poor work organization, lack of corporate governance and, last but not least, a lack of profitability as certified by the Court of Auditors. “Animal suffering, intrigue and a black hole for taxpayer money,” is how the tabloid sums up the situation.