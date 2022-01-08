Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Head of the Examinations and Vaccinations Track at the Control and Control Center to combat the “Corona” virus in Dubai, and Assistant Professor at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, confirmed that the UAE is among the best in the world in the response and interaction of society with taking the vaccine.

She said, “The UAE has completed a year since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the Corona virus, during which it was able to achieve excellent and record results according to the results of the competent international institutions and the international reports issued by them.”

She pointed out that the recently announced national protocol for booster doses defines the necessary mechanism for obtaining stimulant doses, revealing that national studies are currently being conducted on stimulant doses.

Hanan Al Suwaidi

She stated that there are many aspects of global excellence in the UAE’s experience in dealing with the “Covid 19” pandemic, among these aspects is the intensive and continuity of the required scientific studies, which shows the benefits that have been achieved, and helps in dealing in a positive and advanced way with the “pandemic”. .

She said, “We were able to accomplish many procedures and steps based on the scientific and field study conducted by the specialized teams in Dubai, in cooperation, coordination and partnership with the values ​​of the national teams at the state level.”

She pointed out that local scientific and medical studies have proven the effectiveness and safety of vaccines available in the country against the Corona virus, according to the results of admission to hospitals or entering intensive care departments, confirming the effectiveness of vaccines in protecting against disease or preventing the severity of the disease or entering hospitals or intensive care.

She stated that statistics around the world agree that those who enter intensive care who are not vaccinated exceed 90% of the total cases that need intensive care due to “Covid 19”, and this is what appeared in the various previous waves of the spread of the emerging “Corona” virus.

She indicated that during the past year there was an interaction from the community with taking the vaccine, as we found an excellent turnout from the public, which we expect will also happen with respect to the support doses, stressing that we are now living in the reality of society benefiting from taking the vaccine, and this appears only in protection from disease. Or avoid the severity of the disease when infected.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that there are some people who are reluctant to take the vaccine, and they need correct information about the vaccine, its safety and effectiveness, explaining that these people represent a very small group in society in terms of number, and it is expected that they will accept the vaccine in the near future.

Regarding the needs of the anti-Coronavirus vaccines for booster doses, Al-Suwaidi stressed that this matter is not limited to “Corona” vaccines, as many

Among the vaccines that have been available for decades to prevent other diseases, you need booster doses to stimulate immunity against the virus, including, but not limited to, booster doses to prevent measles.

eaters

On the possibility of vaccinated people contracting Covid-19 disease, Al-Suwaidi replied: “This matter can happen, whether in those who receive two doses or those who receive booster doses; Because vaccination does not prevent infection, but rather helps the immune system to overcome the infection, and therefore the symptoms are usually mild in the vaccinated.”

She added: “We are following up on specialized studies on vaccines and booster doses, and the national campaign to enhance the rates of obtaining booster doses is continuing, and it is continuing, and we are witnessing a great turnout from all eligible age groups.”