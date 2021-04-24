The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Directorate for the Trans-Baikal Territory, Evgeny Shikhov, died during a hunt, along with him, Valery German, who held the post of head of SIZO No. 1, was fatally wounded. This was reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets in Chita with reference to a source.

It is clarified that the incident took place in the Karymsky region of Transbaikalia.

According to preliminary data, Shikhov and German were shot by a huntsman of the local forestry. The injured died on the way to the hospital.

Journalists of the publication have not yet been able to get a comment from the press services of the regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Federal Penitentiary Service for Transbaikalia.

