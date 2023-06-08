Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

Dr. Rifaat Mirghani Al-Amin, Head of the Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights, warned of the seriousness of the humanitarian situation in Sudan, saying that the country is heading towards famine.

Al-Amin explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the situation is getting more and more difficult at all levels, and that there are 20 million people at risk of hunger, and that large numbers are facing thirst and difficulty in accessing potable water in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan.

He added, “The situation in general is critical because the conflicts in some areas affect all parts of the country, especially with regard to access to food, health services and other services.”

He added that there are great difficulties facing the displaced, especially in the regions of Darfur, Kordofan, the Blue Nile and eastern Sudan, saying that “the condition of these displaced persons is exacerbated by the crisis, and it is not possible to talk about humanitarian aid and relief for these conflict-affected areas in view of the security situation that makes the process of accessing relief difficult.” And very complicated.”

The head of the National Commission for Human Rights in Sudan added that the situation of Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries cannot be overlooked.

He said, “The situation is getting worse with the complexity of the crisis and the spread of fighting to residential neighborhoods, and the worsening of the situation with regard to the issue of health services, as the situation of hospitals, which have almost completely stopped,” he said.

Al-Amin appealed to both sides of the crisis to stop the war and resort to the voice of reason.

In a related context, the World Food Program stated that it is facing great challenges in order to reach the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, stressing that it will continue to distribute foodstuffs in the region as soon as the security situation allows.

And quoting from the programme, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that about 20,000 besieged people in Omdurman received aid from the program between May 27 and 30, indicating that the program aims to intensify aid in Khartoum to support 500,000 people, as soon as the security situation allows. so.

Stéphane Dujarric said this was yet another reminder of the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.