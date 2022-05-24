Germany.- The head of the Ministry of Economy (SE), Tatiana Clouthier Carrillovisited Germany with the purpose of projecting Mexico as an attractive and reliable territory for investments.

On the second stage of his European tour, after visiting United KingdomClouthier Carrillo met with businessmen and chamberlain leaders of the private sector of the European country, where he invited them to allocate their flows in the Mexican Republic.

According to what was disclosed by the Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier had a conversation with Andreas Radeexecutive director of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, to whom he reiterated that the Mexican territory is ideal for the development of said industry.

“The secretary mentioned the interest that companies in the automotive sector strengthen their presence in Mexico, in an environment conducive to consolidating reliable supply chains, and above all, resilient ones,” detailed the federal agency.

Likewise, the SE reported that the secretary of the federal government of Mexico met with Thomas Ulbrich, a member of the Volkswagen Board of Management and responsible for technical development, in which the official highlighted the contribution of said company in the generation of jobs in the Mexican Republic.

Meanwhile, it joined the Federation of German Industries (BDI), as well as with the Association of Latin American Companiesthe German business network with the greatest presence in the region.

“The secretary presented the investment opportunities in Mexico, and emphasized how the three axes of the country’s trade policy, diversification, innovation and inclusion, are a sample of the vision of the Mexican government to strengthen trade and investment ties with the world”, indicated the SE.

Finally, Tatiana Clouthier visited the plant Siemens and held a meeting with Tim Holt, member of the Board of Directors, where opportunities for cooperation with the company in Mexico were identified, in addition to offering the support of the federal agency to expand its investment projects in the nation.

Over the weekend, together with a delegation, the Secretary of the Economy arrived in the United Kingdom with the aim of beginning formal talks for the realization of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).