Director of the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation Viktor Zolotov presented prizes and congratulated the winners of the XXII tournament in military applied martial arts “Vityaz-Contact” in memory of Hero of Russia Captain Ivan Shelokhvostov, the press service of the Russian Guard reported on December 24.

The tournament was held in the Separate Operational Division named after F.E. Dzerzhinsky Troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation on the eve of the celebration of the anniversary of the creation of the famous 604th Order of Kutuzov Red Banner Special Purpose Center “Vityaz”, celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.

Zolotov, in his address to the participants and guests of the tournament, noted its practical importance for improving the quality of professional training of personnel, and also thanked everyone for their fighting spirit, the will to win and fair competition.

“Despite the distribution of places in the final protocol of the competition, I consider each of you a winner who showed a worthy result and once again proved the highest level of training of the Russian Guard special forces,” Zolotov added.

More than 80 people competed for prizes in 8 weight categories. All bouts feature full contact, minimum restrictions and high combat density.

The winner is determined based on the results of three rounds – battles with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, with knives and without weapons. Participants wear protective gear to avoid injury.

Heroes of the Russian Federation Sergey Lysyuk and Sergey Yushkov, master of martial arts, famous film actor Steven Seagal, world boxing champion Denis Lebedev, parents of Hero of Russia Ivan Shelokhvostov Yury Gennadyevich and Svetlana Mikhailovna, as well as close and relatives of the Heroes of Russia, also took part in the award ceremony. killed in the performance of combat missions in the zone of the special military operation.